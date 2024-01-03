Kelly Clarkson Reveals How She 'Dropped Weight' Recently

Kelly Clarkson is speaking to her recent weight loss.

If you don’t know, there have been a lot of big changes for Kelly over the last few years, including divorcing her ex husband Brandon Blackstock and moving her family from Los Angeles to New York City.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start,” Kelly told People. “We told NBC, ‘I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either. For the past few years, I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break.” NBC eventually agreed to move her talk show to NYC, where she’s now residing.

About her weight, she explained how her new living situation has helped with her workouts.

“We [her and her kids] go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We’ll go make slime and we go to the museum,” she told the publication. “Walking in the city is quite the workout. And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

She also spoke to her eating habits, saying, “I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

