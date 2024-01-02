'The Voice' Spring 2024 - 2 Coaches Leaving, 3 Returning & 2 More Stars Are Joining!
The Voice is coming back this year, and there’s a major swivel chair shake-up coming!
The long-running singing reality TV competition series confirmed that Season 25 will debut in the Spring of 2024 on NBC, and will feature a very different lineup of coaches.
There are some big changes happening with the panel of coaches, including new faces and the first-ever double chair.
Find out who is leaving, who is returning, and who is being added for the first time for Season 25…