'The Voice' Spring 2024 - 2 Coaches Leaving, 3 Returning & 2 More Stars Are Joining!

The Voice is coming back this year, and there’s a major swivel chair shake-up coming!

The long-running singing reality TV competition series confirmed that Season 25 will debut in the Spring of 2024 on NBC, and will feature a very different lineup of coaches.

There are some big changes happening with the panel of coaches, including new faces and the first-ever double chair.

Find out who is leaving, who is returning, and who is being added for the first time for Season 25…

Photos: NBC / Getty
