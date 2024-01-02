Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe Denies Cheating With Tayshia Adams' Ex Zac Clark

Kaitlyn Bristowe is involved in some Bachelor Nation drama.

The 38-year-old Season 11 Bachelorette star hosted a New Year’s Eve party at her Nashville home, inviting Blake Moynes (Bachelorette Seasons 16 and 17) and Zac Clark (Bachelorette Season 16).

When footage of herself with her arm around Zac surfaced on social media, fans began to speculate that the two were dating.

If you didn’t know, Kaitlyn called off her engagement with Season 14 alum Jason Tartick during summer 2023.

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day 1 of a new year,” Kaitlyn wrote on her Instagram Story after the party.

“You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect. It’s actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you. But the bullying is next level. You are allowed to have opinions and feelings. But you don’t even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not OK. It’s. Not. Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.”

“I am not one dimensional. What you see on people’s social media does not mean you know them. And this part might sting … but I would never, ever want to switch places with you. Your life seems so sad. So I will not take the opinions of someone one who I would not trade places with,” she continued.

“Y’all wanna feel big round and important but you are small minded and sad. Thank you to everyone who is kind on my platform. Love you guys. You are the real ones. I wish I could just share my truth and tell you my side. It’s hard to bite my dang tongue sometimes. But you just go on and continue to have your own little made up story in your head and believe what you want to believe. Social media la la land. Good lawwwddd.”

She included a screenshot of a text that she received from someone, which read: “But like they don’t know the truth or any backstory. It’s wild.”

She also commented on a post that included the video of her and Zac at the party and speculation about why Jason unfollowed Kaitlyn and Zac on Instagram.

“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!” she commented.

After competing on Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor, she got engaged to Shawn Booth on Season 11 of The Bachelorette. After their three-year relationship ended in 2018, she started dating Jason until their 2023 split.

Zac got engaged to Tayshia Adams on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. They split in late 2021 after one year together.

Kaitlyn and Tayshia hosted seasons of The Bachelorette together. Tayshia is currently dating Summer House’s Luke Gulbranson.

