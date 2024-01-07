Golden Disc Awards 2024 - Full Winners List Revealed!

The 2024 Golden Disc Awards just wrapped in Jakarta!

The annual South Korean music awards ceremony honors achievements in the local music industry, and has been held since 1986, originally called the Korea Visual and Records Grand Prize Award.

The awards ceremony was hosted in South Korea until 2012, and has begun to be hosted internationally in various countries.

The 38th Golden Disc Awards were held on Saturday (January 6) at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, honoring the best in South Korean music released between mid-November 2022 and early-November 2023.

The event was hosted by Sung Si-kyung and Cha Eun-woo.

Keep reading to see who won…

Album of the Year (Daesang): SEVENTEEN

Digital Song of the Year (Daesang): NewJeans

Best Album (Bonsang): aespa, ENHYPEN, IVE, Jungkook (BTS), LE SSERAFIM, NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TXT, ZEROBASEONE

Best Digital Song (Bonsang): (G)I-DLE, IVE, Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Jungkook (BTS), LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, Parc Jae Jung, SEVENTEEN, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, STAYC

Global K-Pop Artist: Stray Kids

Indonesia Fans Choice: TXT

Rookie Artist: FIFTY FIFTY, ZEROBASEONE

Next Generation: BOYNEXTDOOR

Bugs Favorite Golden Disc Most Popular Artist: Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Lim Young Woong

Best Producer: Min Hee Jin

Find out what the 10 most watched K-pop videos of 2023 were!