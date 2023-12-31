Top Stories
'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024' - Hosts & Performers Lineup Revealed!

Queen Margrethe Announces She Is Abdicating the Throne After 52 Years - Find Out Who Is Succeeding Her!

Details Emerge About Rihanna & Kyle Richards' Aspen Run-In, Including the Gift Rihanna Left With

30 Stars Reveal How They Spent Their First Paychecks (1 Bought a Pet Fish, Another Purchased an Ice Cream Truck)

Sun, 31 December 2023 at 4:23 pm

The 10 Most Watched K-Pop Music Videos of 2023 Revealed!

The 10 Most Watched K-Pop Music Videos of 2023 Revealed!

It’s Sunday, December 31, the last day of 2023, and there’s been so much K-pop excellence this year!

We’re taking a look at our favorite South Korean superstar acts, including boy bands, girl groups and solo stars, who are keeping us entertained with incredible visuals.

K-Pop stars are giving us unforgettable music videos alongside their hit singles, featuring intricate choreography, futuristic landscapes and plenty of high fashion.

Some of the videos racked up millions upon millions of views in just a matter of mere hours, and are sure to go the distance through 2024.

We’ve rounded up the 10 most popular K-pop videos of 2023, based on YouTube views. Did your favorite acts make the cut?

Scroll through to see the 10 most viewed K-pop music videos of 2023, ranked lowest to highest…

