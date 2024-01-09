Victoria Beckham Made Mel B's Wedding Dress!

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is sharing a sweet update about her wedding.

The 48-year-old singer and Spice Girls star’s bandmate Victoria Beckham designed one of her bridal gowns for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Rory McPhee.

“Victoria actually designed my dress and my mom’s dress. It’s such a beautiful honor to get,” she said during an appearance on Monday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, via People.



She also plans to wear two other dresses on her wedding day.

“I don’t think it would be fair to just have one. Just have as many as you want — at least three, right?” she told the hosts.

“I’m going to really go for it,” she continued. “One to actually get married in, which is the proper ceremony — very proper at this church, St. Paul’s [Cathedral]. And then maybe I want to change out of that and be a bit more less… You know, I actually don’t know!”

The singer revealed in October 2022 that she was engaged after three years of dating. He proposed during a getaway in Berkshire, England. We can’t wait to see the dress!

