Thu, 11 January 2024 at 12:07 pm

Renee Rapp Falls Down While Surrounded By Cameras, Jokes About It Afterwards!

Renee Rapp fell down on the streets of New York City, but she has a very good sense of humor about it!

The 24-year-old Mean Girls star was making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (January 10) to promote the new movie, and fell while leaving (all while holding a bottle of champagne that appeared to go unharmed!)

After the fall, she appeared to laugh at herself too, as evidenced by the photos.

If you don’t know, January 10 also happens to be Renee‘s birthday, and she was heading out to celebrate for the night when the tumble occurred.

Keep reading to find out more…

Of the fall she took, Renee posted a pic to her Instagram of her drinking champagne with the caption, “fell before I was drunk happy birthday to me.” She was drinking from the bottle of champagne that she was holding while falling, too. Unfortunately, she did rip her tights, as evidenced by her Instagram pic.
Photos: Backgrid
