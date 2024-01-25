Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Mom Moved Back to Thailand, Shares Reason Why

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that her mom Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen has moved back home to Thailand.

The 38-year-old Chrissy & Dave Dine Out co-host shared the news while promoting her upcoming Freeform series, noting that this is the first that her family has really revealed her mom left.

Pepper has been living with Chrissy and hubby John Legend for several years, helping care for their children.

Keep reading to find out more…

“She actually just recently moved to Thailand,” Chrissy said on SiriusXM’s The Happy Hour. “We haven’t really told the world or the internets, and everyone is probably going to be so confused. Yeah, she is meant to go live her best life. She, you know, obviously loves taking care of her grandchildren. But seeing her every day at home doing that and being there with us was so special and so amazing. But she’s young enough that she needs to go off and be happy.”

Chrissy also shared that while her mom decided to go back to Thailand, they are still close and keep in touch, FaceTiming every day. Pepper even checks in on them through the Nest cam!

The model and host added that she is happy for her mother and wants her to be happy.

“She has a group of girlfriends out there that she just, she changes, she lights up when she sees them. And I wasn’t seeing her light up as much, you know, without them,” Chrissy said. “And she needs to go find love and find, you know, whatever it is she wants. She pretends that she doesn’t care about that kind of stuff and she just cares about her grand babies and her friends. But I wanted that for her.”

Chrissy added that her mom is back where she grew up in Khorat, where she has a house, and that they’ll be able to visit every spring break!

In case you missed it, check out the trailer for Chrissy‘s new food series, Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, which just premiered on Freeform!