Bobbi Althoff Breaks Silence on Divorce

Bobbi Althoff has released a statement after her estranged husband Cory Althoff filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

The 26-year-old viral podcaster and Internet star’s husband filed legal documents for dissolution of marriage earlier in the week, if you did not see the news. She has now released a statement.

Bobbi posted on Instagram, “As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce. As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife. Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person.” They have two daughters, who were born in December 2019 and June 2022.

She continued, “While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him.”

The split comes just months after rumors spread that she slept with Drake after their awkward interview went viral.