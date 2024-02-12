Jon Stewart Explains Alleged Reason Why Apple TV+ Canceled His Series 'The Problem with Jon Stewart'

Jon Stewart is revealing why his Apple TV+ canceled his talk show series, The Problem With Jon Stewart, after two seasons.

In October of 2023, it was announced that he would not be returning to the show, despite the multi-year deal he had signed with the streamer years prior.

Now, Jon is explaining why the show was axed.

“I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it over at — they call it Apple TV+. It’s a television enclave, very small. It’s like living in Malibu. But they decided…they felt that they didn’t want me to say things that might get me in trouble,” Jon shared with CBS Mornings.

About why he decided to return to The Daily Show, he shared, “Who better to comment on this election than someone who truly understands two aging men past their prime?”

If you missed the announcement, Jon will be returning to The Daily Show, but there’s a big catch.