Jon Stewart Returning as 'Daily Show' Host, But There's a Catch!

Jon Stewart is returning to The Daily Show!

The 61-year-old talk show host was just announced as the temporary host of the Comedy Central news program. He will only act as host on Monday evenings through the 2024 election, with Tuesdays through Thursdays being hosted by various Daily Show correspondents.

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement, “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season. In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

Jon is also expected to executive produce from 2024-2025 to help mold the show for the future.

Jon acted as the main host of The Daily Show from 1999 to 2015. He then went on to host The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+, but things reportedly took a sour turn there.