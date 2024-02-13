Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl Win at Disneyland Parade!

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes waves to fans during a parade at Disneyland on Monday (February 12) in Anaheim, Calif.

The parade marched down Main Street to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win. Patrick, 28, was named Super Bowl MVP!

The game ended in a nail biting overtime with the Chiefs coming out on top with a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick was also named the Super Bowl MVP after the game. Patrick threw for 286 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions during the big game.

Patrick was also named the Super Bowl MVP after the game. Patrick threw for 286 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions during the big game.

