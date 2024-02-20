Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney

Top Stories
Tue, 20 February 2024 at 9:08 am

If you don’t know, Taylor Swift is currently in Sydney, Australia playing a string of her Eras tour shows, and we have new photos of the superstar out to dinner!

The 34-year-old entertainer grabbed dinner with her tour’s opening act, Sabrina Carpenter, at the Italian restaurant Pellegrino 2000 on Tuesday (February 20) in Sydney, Australia.

Taylor performed in Melbourne from February 16-18 before heading to the Sydney area. She’ll play her shows in Sydney from February 23-26. In early March, she’ll go to Singapore for more shows before a break until May!

If you didn’t see the news already, during the first night of her tour stop in Melbourne, Taylor shared a big announcement about her next album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos of Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter out to dinner…
Photos: Backgrid
