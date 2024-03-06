'Shōgun' Scores FX's Biggest Streaming Debut Since 'The Bear'!

FX has a hit in Shōgun!

The limited series is based on James Clavell’s best-selling 1975 novel.

Here’s a plot summary: “When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, Lord Yoshii Toranaga discovers secrets that could tip the scales of power and devastate his enemies.”

In its first six days, the first episode brought in 9 million streaming views globally on Hulu, Disney+ and Star+.

According to Disney, that’s the best worldwide debut to date for a Disney General Entertainment scripted series – as in one that doesn’t fall under the Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Branded TV, Pixar or National Geographic banners, via THR.

Domestically, the premiere episode scored the best streaming debut for an FX show on Hulu (with an assist from Disney+), beating The Bear Season 2′s opening episode. Outside the United States, Shōgun beat The Kardashians Season 1 as the top Disney General Entertainment series premiere.

The 9 million streaming views for the Shōgun premiere equates to about 630 million minutes of viewing time, or 10.5 million hours, for the 70-minute episode.

As far as television, the first episode averaged 764,000 same-day viewers, and the second drew 442,000 people, ahead of recent season premieres for Fargo (566,000 and 311,000 viewers for two episodes) in November and American Horror Story (454,000 with a single episode) in September.

