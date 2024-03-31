Taylor Swift Looks Super Cute In Easter Throwback Video With Mom Andrea

Taylor Swift is one adorable Easter Bunny in a throwback video posted on Easter Sunday (March 31)!

The 34-year-old entertainer’s team, Taylor Nation, posted a video of her and her mom Andrea from when she was just three months old, where the singer is seen wearing an Easter Bunny costume.

Taylor is the queen of dropping Easter Eggs throughout her career, hinting at what’s to come in the future, and they made a joke about that in the caption of the video.

Keep reading to see what she said…

“Dropping easter eggs since 1989. What’s your favorite that you’ve found through the eras? 🐰🥚,” the caption reads. Check out the throwback vid below!

In the comments, one fan even posed an idea that we think would be great to actually make!

“Can we please get a docu-series on every Easter egg we have missed! Thank you for your service. 🙏🏻” the fan asked.

Speaking of Easter Eggs, Taylor is getting ready to drop her new album The Tortured Poets Department and we’re sure to be getting some new Easter Eggs with upcoming promo and visuals.

Taylor was recently spotted getting lunch with beau Travis Kelce in Malibu!