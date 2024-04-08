John Mulaney Announces Six-Night Netflix Comedy Special!

John Mulaney is doing a comedy series in a new way!

The 41-year-old comic is doing a multi-night streaming event, called John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A., airing on Netflix.

The six episodes will air live on Netflix amid the Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

The special debuts May 3, with additional episodes debuting nightly, beginning at 7 p.m. PT, from May 6 to May 10. John will also be performing at the Hollywood Bowl on May 4 as part of the festival.

Keep reading to find out more…

Each of the live installments will feature John exploring the city, and will incorporate many of the famous (and not so famous) faces in town. The “comically unconventional show will feature special guests and field pieces shot in Los Angeles,” via Netflix.

He will serve as host, co-showrunner and executive producer.

The special follows his other Netflix specials: John Mulaney: Baby J (2023), The Comeback Kid (2015) and Kid Gorgeous (2018). as well as John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.

