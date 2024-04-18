Dorinda Medley Reacts to 'RHOP' Alum Candiace Dillard Bassett's Pregnancy, Robyn Dixon & Crystal Kung Minkoff's 'Housewives' Departures & More

Dorinda Medley is reacting to all the Bravo news.

On the latest episode of the Real Housewives of New York City alum’s SiriusXM show Reality Checked, Dorinda reacted to Candiace Dillard Bassett’s pregnancy announcement, the departure of Robyn Dixon and Crystal Kung Minkoff, Jen Pedranti’s engagement and Wendy Osefo’s home invasion.

SiriusXM’s Reality Checked airs on Radio Andy (Ch. 102) and is available anytime on the SiriusXM app.

Click through to find out what she had to say…