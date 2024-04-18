Dr. Jennifer Ashton Exiting 'GMA,' Reason Why Explained

GMA3 co-host Dr. Jennifer Ashton is exiting the morning show.

The 54-year-old – who is also the chief medical correspondent for ABC – will be exiting when her contract expires in June 2024.

Dr. Ashton is exiting the network to focus on her role as CEO and founder of her new women’s wellness company, Ajenda. If you don’t know, she’s a board certified MD as an OB/GYN and she’s an obesity medicine specialist as well.

In an interview, she told THR, “Sometimes an important message needs the right messenger, and I feel like there is no more critical time in this country for women’s health, and for weight management. We’re facing an obesity epidemic, and menopause and perimenopause and women’s health is literally in a spotlight like never before. And I want to be the messenger for those messages. And so I’m excited about finally having the opportunity to just devote 100 percent of my time and effort into that, and using the skills that I’ve learned from being at the number one network for 13 years, I think are going to be really vital in that.”

ABC did want her to stay, she shared: “They…said to me, ‘Is there anything we can do to change your mind?’ And when I said there really isn’t, because I really feel strongly about doing this, they basically said you know, ‘we’re going to be behind you.’ And I think that’s really unusual in this business in this day.”

