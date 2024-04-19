Rebecca Ferguson Reveals Reason Behind Her 'Mission: Impossible' Exit

Rebecca Ferguson is explaining why she left the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The 40-year-old actress portrayed Ilsa Faust in 2015′s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and 2018′s Mission: Impossible: Fallout before her character died in 2023′s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

Rebecca recently addressed why she decided to move on from the franchise once her three-picture deal ended.

During an appearance on TheWrap’s UnWrapped podcast, she explained why she left Ilsa behind.

“To speak very clearly — because I know a lot of people are sad about it, I’m sad about it — I had filmed three films. My deal was done,” Rebecca stated. “And I love her beyond words. Beyond words. I think she’s the most awesome, fantastic character.”

The Dune star also revealed that she had an offer to reprise her role in a fourth Mission: Impossible film, but she turned down the opportunity because she felt that there wasn’t “enough space” for Ilsa’s character development.

“Ilsa was becoming a team player. And we all can want different things, but for me, Ilsa was rogue,” Rebecca said. “Ilsa was naughty. Ilsa was unpredictable. There was a lot of characters coming in, not leaving enough space for what she had been.”

Another reason behind Rebecca‘s Mission: Impossible exit related to the lengthy process of making the movies.

“Selfishly, that’s a lot of time to make a Mission film. And unless you’re going to have a lot of screen time, that’s a lot of time sitting around waiting to film a huge movie that could take over a year to film,” she explained. “It’s dedication.”

Rebecca continued, “There’s a moment where you think it needs to be worth it, not just to love the character and to embrace Tom and [McQuarrie] and the story. I want to work, man. I want to work. I don’t want to sit in a trailer and know that there’s maybe coming a scene in credits.”

