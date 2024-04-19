Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian's Bad Blood, a Complete Timeline From Leaked Calls to That New Song

Teyana Taylor Reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

'American Idol' Contestants Who Have Died, Including Several Tragic Losses in Recent Years

Every Lyric About Matty Healy: Taylor Swift Seemingly Sings About Her Ex Throughout 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Apr 19, 2024 at 7:33 pm
By JJ Staff

Rebecca Ferguson Reveals Reason Behind Her 'Mission: Impossible' Exit

Rebecca Ferguson is explaining why she left the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The 40-year-old actress portrayed Ilsa Faust in 2015′s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and 2018′s Mission: Impossible: Fallout before her character died in 2023′s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

Rebecca recently addressed why she decided to move on from the franchise once her three-picture deal ended.

During an appearance on TheWrap’s UnWrapped podcast, she explained why she left Ilsa behind.

“To speak very clearly — because I know a lot of people are sad about it, I’m sad about it — I had filmed three films. My deal was done,” Rebecca stated. “And I love her beyond words. Beyond words. I think she’s the most awesome, fantastic character.”

The Dune star also revealed that she had an offer to reprise her role in a fourth Mission: Impossible film, but she turned down the opportunity because she felt that there wasn’t “enough space” for Ilsa’s character development.

“Ilsa was becoming a team player. And we all can want different things, but for me, Ilsa was rogue,” Rebecca said. “Ilsa was naughty. Ilsa was unpredictable. There was a lot of characters coming in, not leaving enough space for what she had been.”

Another reason behind Rebecca‘s Mission: Impossible exit related to the lengthy process of making the movies.

“Selfishly, that’s a lot of time to make a Mission film. And unless you’re going to have a lot of screen time, that’s a lot of time sitting around waiting to film a huge movie that could take over a year to film,” she explained. “It’s dedication.”

Rebecca continued, “There’s a moment where you think it needs to be worth it, not just to love the character and to embrace Tom and [McQuarrie] and the story. I want to work, man. I want to work. I don’t want to sit in a trailer and know that there’s maybe coming a scene in credits.”

