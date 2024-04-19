Zendaya Reveals What Serena Williams Thought About 'Challengers'

Zendaya is sharing how tennis legend Serena reacted to her new movie Challengers!

In the film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya plays a former tennis player-turned coach.

The star recently revealed what Serena thought of Challengers.

“She was like, ‘I know there definitely weren’t real [tennis] balls,” Zendaya told ET. “She knows. She’s the best of the best.”

Zendaya added, “She did say that it was great considering that I had never, never touched a tennis ball before.”

The Euphoria actress also reacted to Venus Williams seeing Challengers.

“I heard that she came and I was like, ‘No way, this is the coolest thing!’ So I’m very nervous ’cause I know Serena has seen the movie but I’m very nervous about her seeing my tennis,” Zendaya told the outlet at the Los Angeles premiere.

