Zendaya Doesn't Know If 'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Happen

Is Euphoria season three ever going to happen? Zendaya was asked for an update about the HBO series, and she didn’t have much promising news.

In late March, it was revealed that season three of the smash-hit series had been delayed. Season two aired in early 2022 and fans have been waiting for years to see what Zendaya‘s Rue and the rest of the characters have been up to.

When Variety asked Zendaya about season three, she shared, “I don’t know” and she’s “not in charge” about whether or not season three will really happen or not.

She continued, “If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it’s beyond me.”

