Lacey Chabert & Kristoffer Polaha Team Up for Hallmark Christmas Movie with an Exciting Plot!

Kristoffer Polaha and Lacey Chabert are teaming up for a Hallmark Christmas movie!

This is the first on screen pairing of the Hallmark faves, though Kristoffer did have a cameo in her film, 2022′s Haul Out the Holly.

According to TV Insider, the film will follow an archaeologist (Chabert) and her ex-husband (Polaha), an expert in ancient Norse languages, who are sent to Iceland at Christmastime to search for a legendary treasure. When others join in the hunt, the pair find themselves swept into a thrilling adventure as they race to keep it from falling into the wrong hands.

Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President of Development and Programming at Hallmark Media, said in a statement, “In the spirit of the best action-adventure romances, The Christmas Quest pairs Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha on a daring quest, with a unique holiday twist. Lacey and Kristoffer are at their charming best together and are the perfect pair to take viewers on this journey.”

