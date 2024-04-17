Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Announce 'Sweat' North American Arena Tour - See the Dates, Venues & Ticket Info!

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are heading out on the road together!

The pop superstars and “1999″ and “2099″ collaborators announced their Sweat Tour, a North American arena tour, kicking off on September 14 in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena.

Registration for pre-sale tickets is open now through the tour’s website, sweat-tour.com. Pre-sales start at 10 a.m. on April 25, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on April 26 via Ticketmaster.

Shygirl will open the show, which is the first headlining arena outing for both of the superstars.

Charli‘s upcoming album Brat arrives on June 7, while Troye released Something to Give Each Other in October.

Keep reading to find out more…

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat” Tour

Sept. 14: Detroit (Little Caesars Arena)

Sept. 16: Laval, QC (Place Bell)

Sept. 18: Toronto, Ont. (Scotiabank Arena)

Sept. 20: Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena)

Sept. 23: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)

Sept. 25: Philadelphia, Penn. (Wells Fargo Center)

Sept. 26: Baltimore, Md. (CFG Bank Arena)

Sept. 28: Boston, Mass. (TD Garden)

Sept. 30: Chicago, Ill. (United Center)

Oct. 02: Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)

Oct. 03: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)

Oct. 05: Miami, Fla. (Kaseya Center)

Oct. 06: Orlando, Fla. (Kia Center)

Oct. 09: Dallas, Tex. (American Airlines Center)

Oct. 11: Denver, Colo. (Ball Arena)

Oct. 13: Phoenix, Ariz. (Footprint Center)

Oct. 15: Los Angeles, Calif. (Kia Forum)

Oct. 18: San Diego, Calif. (Viejas Arena)

Oct. 20: San Francisco, Calif. (Chase Center)

Oct. 22: Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)

Oct 23: Seattle, Wash. (Climate Pledge Arena)