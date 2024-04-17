Here's Why Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Stood in the Pit Alongside Fans at Coachella

Some fans were surprised to see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoying Coachella this past weekend in the crowded pit areas and not a private VIP-style suite where they could have more privacy.

Now, the 34-year-old football tight end is explaining the reason why they opted to hang in the crowd alongside all the fans.

On the New Heights podcast, Travis explained, “I like to see it from the fans’ perspective, like, the people that actually… because I am, I’m a fan of the music. I’m a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage.”

He did say they could “probably could have finessed it” watching from a more private area, but, “I think it’s just that much more of an experience if you’re in the pit, man, if you’re in the madness with all the fans.”

