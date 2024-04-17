Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, & More 'Euphoria' Stars Support Zendaya at 'Challengers' Premiere in L.A.

The Euphoria stars are stepping out to support Zendaya on her big night!

Storm Reid and Hunter Schafer stepped out for the premiere of Challengers starring their 27-year-old co-star on Tuesday (April 16) held at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance at the premiere was fellow Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry.

While Storm and Chloe walked the red carpet, Hunter decided to skip the photo opp and was seen arriving at the theater through the side door.

Last month, HBO announced that season three of Euphoria had been delayed. In a new interview, Hunter shared an update on when production might begin.

FYI: Storm is wearing a Raiss Vanessa dress and David Yurman jewelry.

