Top Stories
Apr 16, 2024 at 8:35 pm
By JJ Staff

Taylor Swift Reveals New Music Video Comes Out On 'TTPD' Release Day, Hints At What Track It Will Be For

Taylor Swift Reveals New Music Video Comes Out On 'TTPD' Release Day, Hints At What Track It Will Be For

Taylor Swift has fans clamoring to decode a new video she just posted on Tuesday evening (April 16)!

We are just a few days away from the release of her brand new, 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and the entertainer just shared a new video teasing what’s to come on release day.

Keep reading to find out more…

“The TTPD Timetable,” she simply captioned the video, which starts out on a clock set to the time 2 o’clock.

The end of the video lands on a calendar, with the album’s released written on Friday, 4/19, but below that says, “8pm ET – music video release!!”

Right below that is 14 tally marks, possibly hinting at what track the video could be for.

We have come up with two possibilities – 14 could mean Track 14, which is titled, “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” OR, 14 is also how many days are in a fortnight, which is the title of the first track on the album, which features Post Malone.

Also marked on the calendar in Taylor‘s video is Saturday, 4/20, which has “Record store day” written down. If you didn’t know, Record Store Day is held twice a year, once on a Saturday in April and once on Black Friday.

This April, it happens to fall on this upcoming Saturday, April 20th. What could Taylor have planned???

RELATED NEWS:

- Taylor Swift Reveals 17-Song Track List for ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Album, Including Two Featured Artists

- Taylor Swift Reveals When She Started Writing ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ & Why She Keeps Making So Many Albums

- ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Fan Theories: Taylor Swift Fans Decode Meanings Behind Song Titles on New Album
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department