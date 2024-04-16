Taylor Swift Reveals New Music Video Comes Out On 'TTPD' Release Day, Hints At What Track It Will Be For

Taylor Swift has fans clamoring to decode a new video she just posted on Tuesday evening (April 16)!

We are just a few days away from the release of her brand new, 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and the entertainer just shared a new video teasing what’s to come on release day.

Keep reading to find out more…

“The TTPD Timetable,” she simply captioned the video, which starts out on a clock set to the time 2 o’clock.

The end of the video lands on a calendar, with the album’s released written on Friday, 4/19, but below that says, “8pm ET – music video release!!”

Right below that is 14 tally marks, possibly hinting at what track the video could be for.

We have come up with two possibilities – 14 could mean Track 14, which is titled, “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” OR, 14 is also how many days are in a fortnight, which is the title of the first track on the album, which features Post Malone.

Also marked on the calendar in Taylor‘s video is Saturday, 4/20, which has “Record store day” written down. If you didn’t know, Record Store Day is held twice a year, once on a Saturday in April and once on Black Friday.

This April, it happens to fall on this upcoming Saturday, April 20th. What could Taylor have planned???

RELATED NEWS:

- Taylor Swift Reveals 17-Song Track List for ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Album, Including Two Featured Artists

- Taylor Swift Reveals When She Started Writing ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ & Why She Keeps Making So Many Albums

- ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Fan Theories: Taylor Swift Fans Decode Meanings Behind Song Titles on New Album