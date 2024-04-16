Olivia Williams Reflects on 'Harrowing' Experience Filming for 'Friends,' Reveals What Went Wrong

Olivia Williams spilled some tea about her time on Friends, and her experience was not great.

The 55-year-old actress appeared in the finale episode of the beloved sitcom’s forth season, where Ross (David Schwimmer) marries Emily (Helen Baxendale).

She has previously hinted that being a guest star on the show was not all that good for her. However, in a new interview she provided some explicit details about what went wrong.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Well, just as an example, I was taken to the studio in a shared car with a wonderful actress whose character, I think, was called ‘Old Woman’,” Olivia told the Independent.

She continued, alleging that the actress was yelled at one set: “At one point, a producer – who shall remain nameless – just yelled at her: ‘You’re not funny!’ And she didn’t come back the next day. So that was alarming.”

The actress continued, adding that the show was “a brand.”

“And you had to fit the brand. You go into hair and make-up and you’re told, ‘There’s a look here, this is what we do.’ And that involved, essentially, plucking off all of your eyebrows.”

She concluded, saying, “But yes, that’s the sense in which it was harrowing.”

If you missed it, a writer for the show previously spilled some tea about the cast.