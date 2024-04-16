Orlando Bloom Brings His Adorable Puppy to 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Appearance

Orlando Bloom is all smiles while stepping out for a television appearance on Tuesday (April 16) in New York City.

The 47-year-old actor brought his puppy along with him as he arrives at the Ed Sullivan Theater for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Orlando is out promoting his upcoming Peacock series Orlando Bloom: The The Edge, which debuts on Peacock this Thursday (April 18). Check out the trailer below!

Also seen arriving at the venue and will be on the show that night was George Takei, along with his husband Brad.

Just a few nights before, Orlando joined his fiancée Katy Perry at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles, where she teased a new album!

Back in early February, Orlando was spotted dressed as an elf while on the set of his upcoming movie Deep Cover. He was seen cuddling his pup then too.

