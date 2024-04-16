Blake Griffin Retires From NBA After 13 Seasons

Blake Griffin‘s time in the NBA has come to an end.

On Tuesday morning (April 16), the 35-year-old pro basketball player announced that he is retiring after 13 seasons.

Blake was the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA and played for the L.A. Clippers for seven seasons. He has also played for the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

Keep reading to find out more…“I never envisioned myself as the guy who would have a ‘letter to basketball’ retirement announcement…and I’m still not going to be that guy,” Blake began his statement on Instagram. “But as I reflected on my career, the one feeling I kept coming back to and the one thing I wanted to express was thankfulness.”

“I’m thankful for every single moment – not just the good ones: the wins, the awards, the dunks, and the memorable times spent with family, friends, fans, teammates, and coaches,” Blake continued. “I could continue on about the people in my life who have contributed immensely to my career, but in this short non-letter, I have to acknowledge my parents, Tommy and Gail, and my brother, Taylor, for their unconditional support and guidance. Lastly, my agent Sam Goldfeder, who has been a steadfast voice of reason and my wartime consigliere – thank you.”

He added, “I am equally thankful for the not-so-good moments: the losses, the injuries, the wayyyy too many surgeries, the lessons, the heartbreaks, and it wouldn’t be sports retirement letter without acknowledging the ‘haters.’ All of these experiences made my 14 years in the league truly unforgettable, and I can’t help but to just feel thankful.”

“The game of basketball has given me so much in this life, and I wouldn’t change a thing,” Blake concluded. “Last but certainly not least, here comes the obligatory ‘I’m excited for my next chapter’ part: just kidding, I’m done.”

