Brian Austin Green Talks Co-Parenting With Megan Fox & the Key Rule That They Follow

Brian Austin Green reflected on how he and Megan Fox co-parent their shared sons after their split.

The couple split in 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage. They share three sons – Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 7.

In a new interview, Brian revealed the key rule that they follow to ensure a healthy environment for the boys.

“The number one [rule] is always make sure that everything is centered around the experience of the kids,” he told E News this week.

He continued, explaining, “People make a mistake of thinking that they’re gonna do things so the separation doesn’t affect the kids and that’s… of course it’s gonna affect the kids.”

“The only choice you have is how it affects the kids,” Brian added.

He said that the biggest way to manage this is to “pick your battles” with your ex.

“The person that you were with that you’re now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason,” he said. “Because you didn’t get along. So, you can’t expect to then get along after the fact in raising your kids. So, you have to decide, ‘OK, it’s not about us getting along anymore. It’s about us co-parenting, which is a totally different situation.’”

