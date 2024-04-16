Javier Bardem & Chloe Sevigny Get Into Character While Filming 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' in L.A.

Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny have been spotted on set of their upcoming Ryan Murphy project for the first time!

The two stars arrived at the docks to film a few scenes on a boat for the anthology series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Tuesday (April 16) in Los Angeles.

For their time on set, Javier, 55, sported a teal windbreaker, tan shorts, and boat shoes while Chloe, 49, wore white jacket over a cream-colored sweater paired with navy pants.

Javier and Chloe will be playing Jose and Kitty Menendez, who died at the hands of their sons Lyle and Erik Menendez. Nicholas Alexander Chavez will be playing Lyle while Cooper Koch is playing Erik.

Deadline reports that the upcoming season “will tell the story of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise ‘Kitty’ Menéndez. Although the siblings eventually confessed to parricide, they have long sustained that the reason for their actions was due to physical, emotional and sexual abuse.”

Ryan Murphy also has a new project in the works starring Joshua Jackson!

