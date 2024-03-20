Joshua Jackson Marks Return to Network Television With New Ryan Murphy Drama

Joshua Jackson is returning to primetime television for the first time in over ten years!

It was just revealed that the 45-year-old actor will star in a new drama series titled Dr. Odyssey from Ryan Murphy, which has been ordered to series, according to Variety.

While details are being kept under wraps, it is said the new show will be a medical procedural, and it will be premiering in the 2024-2025 season.

Ryan is set to co-write the series with Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, who Ryan has worked with on past shows.

All three writers will also executive produce, as will Joshua.

While Joshua has starred in streaming shows, such as Fatal Attraction, Dr Death and Little Fires Everywhere, as well as Showtime’s The Affair, this will be the actor’s first time on one of the big four networks (Fox, CBS, ABC and NBC) since he starred in Fringe on Fox, which ended in 2013.

It was also recently announced that Joshua has been cast in his first movie in years.

Ryan has his hands full with several projects – the recent Feud: Capote Vs The Swans on FX, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix, Grotesquerie on FX and 9-1-1, which just premiered it’s seventh season at it’s new home of ABC. The super producer/writer is also working on a new musical with Glen Powell!