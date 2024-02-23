Ryan Murphy Unveils New Horror Drama Series Starring Niecy Nash-Betts - Watch the Teaser!

Ryan Murphy‘s next TV project has been revealed!

The writer, director, and producer most recently worked on Feud: Capote vs The Swans, which is currently airing on FX and Hulu. Prior to that, his other projects include Netflix’s The Watcher, which premiered in 2022.

On Friday (February 23), Ryan took to social media to unveil his new horror drama series titled Grotesquerie, and released the first teaser trailer!

The show stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville.

Additional casting details, as well as a series synopsis are yet to be revealed.

If you didn’t know, Niecy won an Emmy for her performance in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which Ryan co-created.

The announcement of the upcoming series came in the form of a joint Instagram post by Ryan Murphy Productions, FX Networks, and Niecy.

Watch the full teaser trailer here…