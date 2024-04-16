Eva Mendes Reacts to Ryan Gosling's Cuban Wife Skit on 'SNL'

Eva Mendes is sharing her thoughts on one of partner Ryan Gosling‘s Saturday Night Live sketch.

Over the weekend, the 43-year-old Barbie actor hosted the NBC sketch show and in one skit, Ryan played a man from Tennessee who developed a Cuban accent after marrying a Cuban woman.

“A Cuban wife can change you,” Ryan says in the sketch, as he goes back and forth between stereotyped American and Cuban accents.

A few days after Ryan‘s episode aired, Eva – who is Cuban – reacted the sketch.

Keep reading to find out more…“Coño! My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this!! Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off,” Eva wrote on Instagram.

“Gracias to the super talented Marcello Hernandez for this skit,” Eva continued. “The way you say ‘Eva Mendes’ 😂! And Kenan Thompson always crushing. Can’t wait for this trio’s next reunion. ❤️”

A former SNL cast member returned for Ryan‘s episode!