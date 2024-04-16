Brit Smith Drops Her Version of 'Karma's a B-tch' After JoJo Siwa's 'Karma' Causes It to Resurface

Brit Smith has officially released her lost song “Karma’s a B-tch“!

The 38-year-old former singer originally recorded the song over a decade ago after Miley Cyrus reportedly passed on the Rock Mafia-produced track.

Produced by Timbaland, the song was supposed to appear on Brit’s debut album, but the project got scrapped and she left the entertainment business.

After JoJo Siwa released her new single “Karma,” Brit‘s song leaked, along with an unreleased music video, which caused her to now release the track on music platforms!

Keep reading to find out more…

Brit‘s “Karma’s a B-tch,” at the time of the post, is currently top 10 on iTunes.

JoJo has been accused of “stealing” the song from Brit, but the 20-year-old has spoken out debunking the song was stolen.

In a new interview with Page Six, Brit opened up about recording “Karma” and the newfound love for her resurfaced song, which she recorded in 2012.

“It’s a shock to me that it’s got a new life, which is amazing,” she said. “It was supposed to be my first single, and just sort of things changed and I went with ‘Provocative’ instead, and shouldn’t have done that really.”

“We should have gone with ‘Karma,’ that was my first choice, but label things got in the way and I kind of was led in that direction, and we went with ‘Provocative,’ and then I left the industry after that. So, it hasn’t seen the light of day until now,” Brit continued.

She also reacted to people saying that she did the song better than JoJo.

“That’s very nice of them to say. I’m just, I feel like it’s just a testament to how strong the song is itself, that it stood the test of time 12 years later,” she shared. “I’m just happy that people are hearing it and liking it.”

When asked if she thinks JoJo did the song justice, Brit replied, “Yeah. I think, you know, it’s nice to hear different interpretations of it. I was attached to my version, but it’s nice to hear hers.”

You can check out both Brit’s “Karma’s a B-tch” and JoJo’s “Karma” below…