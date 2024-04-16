Ana de Armas Fans Settle False Advertising Lawsuit Over 'Yesterday' Trailer

Two fans of Ana de Armas finally settled their lawsuit over the Yesterday debacle.

Peter Rosza and Conor Woulfe rented the 2019 movie Yesterday on Amazon Prime after seeing the 35-year-old actress in the trailer, however, she did not appear in the final cut of the movie.

The two men then sued Universal Pictures for false advertisement, claiming that they were each cheated out of $3.99.

Keep reading to find out more…At first, a federal judge sided with the fans, ruling that studios can be sued over false advertising in movie trailers. In August 2023, the lawsuit was dismissed after a judge said that the fans “can’t pursue the proposed class action because they didn’t rely on alleged misrepresentations from the studio when making the decision to watch the film.”

This then left the fans owing $126,705 in legal fees incurred by Universal.

Variety now reports on Friday (April 12) the fans accepted a settlement that finally resolved the case with a settlement following their efforts to continue the legal battle. The terms of the settlement were not made public.

