Zendaya Wows in Custom Vera Wang at 'Challengers' L.A. Premiere with Josh O'Connor & Mike Faist

Zendaya is gracing the red carpet!

The 27-year-old Emmy-winning actress went glam in a black and pink gown for the premiere of her new movie Challengers on Tuesday (April 16) held at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya

Joining Zendaya at the premiere were her co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist along with director Luca Guadagnino.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s a synopsis: Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (O’Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

If you didn’t seen, the stars of Challengers attended a real-life tennis match to promote the movie.

Challengers hits theaters on April 26 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a custom Vera Wang dress and Bulgari jewelry.

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of the stars at the premiere..