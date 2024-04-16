'9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 - 9 Stars Confirmed to Return, Filming Underway in Los Angeles

9-1-1: Lone Star is currently in production in Los Angeles!

While the Fox drama is set in Austin, Tex., like many TV shows it is filmed in the California city.

A spinoff of 9-1-1, the series is returning for a fifth season, which was delayed due to the strikes in 2023, and the 12-episode season’s airing was pushed back to fall 2024.

9-1-1: Lone Star follows a sophisticated New York cop who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

With season five in the works, we’re taking a look at which stars of the series will be returning, and if there is anyone who won’t be back.

Keep reading to find out who will be back for 9-1-1: Lone Star season five…