Idris Elba & Kid Cudi Hit the Red Carpet at 'Knuckles' Premiere in London

Idris Elba and Kid Cudi are stepping out for the premiere of their new show!

The two actors posed for photos together at the premiere of Knuckles on Tuesday (April 16) held at the Odeon Luxe West End in London, England.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Adam Pally and Rory McCann.

Idris also had the support of wife Sabrina Idris and his mom Eve at the premiere.

Keep reading to find out more…The upcoming series will be set in between the events of 2022′s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the forthcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

In the series, Knuckles goes on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The six-episode event series will debut on Paramount+ on Friday, April 26th in the US and Canada, and next day in additional territories. Watch the trailer here!

