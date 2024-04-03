'Knuckles' TV Series Cast Revealed - 5 'Sonic' Stars Return, 9 Actors Join the Franchise In New Roles

A Knuckles-focused television show is coming to Paramount+!

The upcoming series will be set in between the events of 2022′s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the forthcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

In the series, Knuckles goes on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The six-episode event series will debut on Paramount+ on Friday, April 26th in the US and Canada, and next day in additional territories.

Keep reading to meet the full cast of the series, including some reprising their roles from the movies…