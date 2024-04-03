Jonathan Majors to Be Sentenced Next Week After Attempt to Overturn Guilty Verdict in Assault & Harassment Case is Denied

Jonathan Majors suffered a loss in court amid his attempt to have the charges overturned in his assault and harassment lawsuit.

The actor was found guilty of both charges in December 2023. The charges stem from a 2023 arrest after an alleged domestic dispute with then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

His legal team requested that the charges be dismissed, a request that was denied by a New York judge. As a result, he stands to be sentenced next week.

Variety reported that Judge Michael Gaffey responded to every request from the actor’s team.

“Defendant first argues that his conviction of reckless assault in the third degree should be set aside because the court erred in submitting the count to the jury,” he wrote in his legal filing. “At the outset, contrary to Defendant’s contentions, the court submitted the count of reckless assault as an alternate theory to the intentional assault count, and not as a lesser included offense …there was a reasonable view of the evidence to support that Defendant acted recklessly”

“Defendant next contends that the court should not have submitted the reckless assault count to the jury without a justification charge,” he continued. “This argument is wholly unpreserved, and as a result, this Court is without power to consider it. Certainly, on appeal, Defendant is free to request that the Appellate Term exercise its interest of justice jurisdiction and reach whether the court should have sua sponte charged justification, or alternatively, whether trial counsel was ineffective for failing to request such charge.”

“Finally, the trial evidence was legally sufficient to establish Defendant’s guilt of harassment in the second degree,” he concluded. “Such evidence clearly established that Defendant subjected Ms. Jabbari to physical contact, and the jury reasonably could have inferred his intent from the conduct and surrounding circumstances.”

As a result of the decision, Jonathan will be sentenced on April 8. He could be sentenced to upwards of a year in jail. However, in December we learned that it was unlikely to happen.

Jonathan continues to deny the allegations. He was accused of abuse by two more exes and sued again by Grace in March.