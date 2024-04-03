Cole Sprouse Reveals Celebrity Couple He Models His Relationship With Ari Fournier After

Cole Sprouse is opening up about his relationship with girlfriend Ari Fournier.

The 31-year-old former Riverdale star and the 25-year-old model have been dating for about three years now, after first being spotted holding hands in March 2021.

In a new interview, Cole dished on his girlfriend and revealed the celebrity couple he knows well that he models their relationship after.

“Here’s what I will say… When real compatibility comes into your life, it makes almost everything in the past feel like a lesson or a stepping stone to what you’ve arrived to now and I think this is the first time in my life at least, and I’m not putting any of it on a timetable, but the first time in my life where I’ve been so wholly and completely able to be myself in a relationship and I think that is a tremendous testament to her and the way she carries herself,” Cole said on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

He then revealed that he looks to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ relationship to emulate. If you forgot, Cole and Mark were co-stars on Riverdale!

“She looks up to you [Kelly] quite a bit and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Ari and I have gotten so close to you and Mark because I think you guys represent a kind of masculinity and femininity that we both find so admirable especially in 2024. And those definitions of masculinity and femininity are changing so rapidly for our generations and younger and I think we both see you guys as such a testament to the power of that and you know, I get, especially since Dylan and Barbara and now my dad has gotten remarried, I’m the last unmarried Sprouse,” Cole continued.

The actor closed it out by opening up about the possibility of marriage and when that could happen with them.

“So, I’m getting this question all the time. I will say Ari, with her eternal gracefulness and elegance, has never put any pressure on a situation especially from a public perspective at all and I love that, so we’re, you know, we’re taking it one day at a time,” he said.

Also during the episode, Cole talked about how he and his brother were being “truly devils” to on set teachers, meeting Matt Damon and even gushed over his brother Dylan and sister-in-law Barbara‘s relationship. Check out the full episode below!