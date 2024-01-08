Jonathan Majors Denies Assaulting His Ex, Reacts to Guilty Assault Verdict in First Interview Since Trial

Jonathan Majors was found guilty on two counts in his domestic abuse case back in December 2023, and he just gave his first interview.

The 34-year-old’s verdict was decided upon by a jury, and they found him guilty of one misdemeanor count of assault and one count of harassment, but was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment.

If you don’t know, Majors was first arrested back on March 25, 2023 after an alleged domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari while they were in a car.

Majors sat down with ABC News anchor Linsey Davis for an interview on Good Morning America on Monday (January 8). In the interview, he made a lot of denials.

He was asked about several of Grace‘s injuries, including a fractured finger, but he said, “That did not happen.” When asked how she would sustain such injuries, he responded, “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it.”

“You’re confident you didn’t do it?” he was then asked, to which he responded, “I have no question.”

About receiving a guilty verdict, he said he was “absolutely shocked and afraid.”

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible?’ Based off the evidence…based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence — how is that possible?’”

Asked if he feels responsible for anything that happened on the night in question, he shared, “I shouldn’t have been in the car. I shouldn’t have stepped out of the relationship. I shouldn’t have been in the relationship. If I’m not in the car, none of this is happening. If I leave the relationship, none of this is happening. If I’m man enough or brave enough to say, ‘I want to see someone else’ or ‘I’m done now,’ I’m not in that car. We’re not here. I’m responsible for those things.”

He was pressed again if he caused her injuries, to which he responded, “Can’t say that. None of her injuries.”

“I was reckless with her heart, not with her body.” He then added he’s “never hit a woman. My hands have never struck a woman, ever.