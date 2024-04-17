Emma Roberts Reveals the Expensive Gift She Took Back From Ex-Boyfriend After They Split

Emma Roberts is giving fans an exclusive look inside of her home!

The 33-year-old American Horror Story actress recently gave Architectural Digest a tour of her house in Los Angeles and during the tour, Emma revealed the expensive gift she took back from an ex-boyfriend after they split up.

Keep reading to find out more…“This is a book I actually gave as a gift to my ex,” Emma said while holding up a copy of Charles Portis‘ 1966 book Norwood.

“But then we broke up and I saw how much it was worth and I kept it,” Emma added with a laugh.

While Emma didn’t reveal how much she paid for Norwood, AbeBooks is selling the book for $3,360.

Also during the tour, Emma shared that her current boyfriend Cody John recently gifted her a Leggy Jill doll – a 1970s Hasbro doll known for her excessively long legs – for her to add to her vintage doll collection.

“I got her for my birthday,” Emma said. “I was looking for Leggy Jill for over a year, and then my boyfriend surprised me with her.”

Despite Cody insisting that she keep the doll in the box, Emma decided to take it out.

“I feel like if you’re gonna collect dolls, you might as well enjoy them,” she added.

In a recent interview, Emma revealed what it was like kissing co-star Kim Kardashian for a recent episode of AHS: Delicate.