Christina Applegate Reveals Reality Show She Turned Down, Says She Would Have Been Boring

Christina Applegate is revealing a show she turned down that she was asked to be on!

The 52-year-old actress is of course very well known for her acting skills across film and television, but she had a chance to be on a popular reality series.

On a new episode of her podcast, MeSsy, Christina shared what she was asked to be on and why she turned it down.

“I was asked to be a Housewife for Beverly Hills,” she revealed. “They asked me to be one 10 years ago, and what’s funny is I ended up becoming really good friends with the executive producer of it because our kids went to school together and he’s like, ‘Oh yeah, we asked you.’”

She asked her friend if he thought she’d be a good housewife and he said, “It would have been the most boring s**t I have ever seen in my life.’”

“I wouldn’t have shown up to any dinners,” Christina added, agreeing with her friend. “I would have been in my sweatpants and I’d be laying in bed. What fun is that? No. I would be the worst Housewife anyway.”

