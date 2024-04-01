Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Could Bette Midler be heading to reality TV?!

On Saturday (March 30), the 78-year-old Hocus Pocus actress took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal that she wants to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to stir up some drama.

“Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some s–t. And to get paid for it? A dream! #RHOBH,” Bette tweeted.

After Bette‘s tweet went viral, Real Housewives exec producer Andy Cohen took to his own account to respond.

Keep reading to find out more…“It’s time! 💎” Andy, 56, tweeted back to Bette.

While it seems unlikely that Bette would actually join RHOBH, we’d still love for her to make a cameo at least!

