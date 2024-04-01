The Wealthiest Stars of 'The View,' Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The View is one of the longest running daytime TV shows, known for dramatic debates and a continuously changing roster of co-hosts.

The series features a panel of women from different backgrounds, who discuss the day’s biggest topics and conduct interviews with stars and politicians.

Ever since debuting in August of 1997, the show – initially created by Barbara Walters – has won over 30 Emmy Awards.

Throughout the years, there have been nearly two dozen permanent co-hosts. Many of the panelists, past and present, count their success beyond just The View, bringing in some major money with their various ventures – including journalism, stand-up comedy and acting.

We’ve rounded up all of the names and ranked their net worth, from lowest to highest.

Click through to see how rich all of the past and present co-hosts of The View are…