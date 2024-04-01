Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie &amp; She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

The Most Popular Male Hallmark Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

The Most Popular Male Hallmark Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

Apr 01, 2024 at 2:22 pm
By JJ Staff

The Wealthiest Stars of 'The View,' Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Continue Here »

The Wealthiest Stars of 'The View,' Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The View is one of the longest running daytime TV shows, known for dramatic debates and a continuously changing roster of co-hosts.

The series features a panel of women from different backgrounds, who discuss the day’s biggest topics and conduct interviews with stars and politicians.

Ever since debuting in August of 1997, the show – initially created by Barbara Walters – has won over 30 Emmy Awards.

Throughout the years, there have been nearly two dozen permanent co-hosts. Many of the panelists, past and present, count their success beyond just The View, bringing in some major money with their various ventures – including journalism, stand-up comedy and acting.

We’ve rounded up all of the names and ranked their net worth, from lowest to highest.

Click through to see how rich all of the past and present co-hosts of The View are…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alyssa Farah Griffin, ana navarro, Barbara Walters, EG, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Extended, Jenny McCarthy, Joy Behar, Lisa Ling, Meredith Viera, Net Worth, Nicolle Wallace, Rosie O Donnell, Rosie Perez, Sara Haines, Sherri Shepherd, Slideshow, Star Jones, Sunny Hostin, The View, Whoopi Goldberg