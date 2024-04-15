Crystal Kung Minkoff Announces Exit From 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' Will Not Return for Season 14

Crystal Kung Minkoff‘s time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has come to an end.

On Monday (April 15), Crystal, 41, announced that she was leaving the Bravo reality series after appearing on the past three seasons and will not be returning for the upcoming 14th season.

Keep reading to find out more…“I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film Season 14 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Crystal shared in a video on Instagram. “It’s very bittersweet. Never did I think I would’ve been asked to do this show in a million years — let alone film it for three seasons.”

“Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing,” Crystal continued. “It was an honor. Being the first Asian American on Beverly Hills was a lot of weight on my shoulders that I have since just have really understood the magnitude of what that means for people.”

Crystal first joined RHOBH for season 11, which aired in 2021.

Crystal is now the second Housewife that has exited RHOBH after season 13.