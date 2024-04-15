Top Stories
Who Did Taylor Swift Attend Coachella 2024 With? 6 Celebrity Friends Revealed!

Who Did Taylor Swift Attend Coachella 2024 With? 6 Celebrity Friends Revealed!

Find Out Who Billie Eilish Was Kissing at Coachella

Find Out Who Billie Eilish Was Kissing at Coachella

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning &amp; the 4 Who Fans Fear Might Not Be Back

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning & the 4 Who Fans Fear Might Not Be Back

NBC's Most Popular TV Shows Revealed &amp; the Number 1 Series Might Surprise You As It Only Airs in the Fall!

NBC's Most Popular TV Shows Revealed & the Number 1 Series Might Surprise You As It Only Airs in the Fall!

Apr 15, 2024 at 6:35 pm
By JJ Staff

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Romance Movie 'It Ends With Us' Release Delayed

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Romance Movie 'It Ends With Us' Release Delayed

Audiences will have to wait a bit longer to see Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni‘s romance movie It Ends With Us.

The upcoming flick, based on Colleen Hoover‘s novel, is also directed by Justin.

Originally scheduled to hit theaters on June 21, the film’s release date has now changed.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Deadline, It Ends With Us will now release on August 9, 2024.

The movie’s cast also features Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Alex Neustaedter, Isabela Ferrer, and Hasan Minhaj.

Here’s the synopsis: “Lily believes she’s found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life,” per IMDb.

Back in January, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni filmed some very romantic scenes for It Ends With Us! See all the set photos here.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Movies