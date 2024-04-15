Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Romance Movie 'It Ends With Us' Release Delayed

Audiences will have to wait a bit longer to see Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni‘s romance movie It Ends With Us.

The upcoming flick, based on Colleen Hoover‘s novel, is also directed by Justin.

Originally scheduled to hit theaters on June 21, the film’s release date has now changed.

According to Deadline, It Ends With Us will now release on August 9, 2024.

The movie’s cast also features Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Alex Neustaedter, Isabela Ferrer, and Hasan Minhaj.

Here’s the synopsis: “Lily believes she’s found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life,” per IMDb.

Back in January, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni filmed some very romantic scenes for It Ends With Us! See all the set photos here.