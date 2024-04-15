Logan Paul's Complete Dating History - Full List of Famous Ex-Girlfriends & Current Fiancé Revealed!

We are taking a look back at Logan Paul‘s dating history!

With the news that the 29-year-old YouTuber-turned-WWE star is going to be a dad, we thought we’d go back in time and look through all the famous women he has been linked to.

Logan‘s public career started out on the popular app Vine, before he transitioned to YouTube, where he built up quite the following. His vlog channel currently sitting at over 23 million subscribers. He was even named one of the top creators of 2023!

Over the years, he has gone on to appear in movies and on TV shows, joining the WWE and he’s also been caught up in controversy a couple of times.

However, his dating history is one that has caught the eyes of many, and he’s been attached to quite a few women. We’re taking a look at all of his famous exes.

Click through to find out Logan Paul’s dating history…